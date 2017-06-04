Teen writes Yale application essay about pizza, gets accepted

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – A Tennessee teen was accepted at Yale University after she wrote about her love for Papa John’s pizza in her application essay.

Carolina Williams tells ABC News that it was “surreal” when she received notes from the Ivy League university’s admission team that highlighted her essay on her love for Papa John’s.

The essay was one of 10 she wrote for her application to Yale.

“It really tickled me that they specifically commented on that one because there were a ton of essays,” Williams told ABC News. “I think it stood out because it was just very genuine and reflective of me and it was kind of taking a risk, I guess.”

I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale 🍕👌 pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn — Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017

Williams wrote the essay in response to the essay prompt to write about what you love to do in 200 words or less.

“I love to order pizza from Papa John’s so much. I do it like once a week,” Williams told ABC News. “That was my first thought when I saw that prompt.”

And, yes, Williams celebrated the acceptance by ordering a Papa John’s pizza.

But despite the fun response from the admissions team, Williams decided to attend Alabama-based Auburn University.

“I chose Auburn because I love the South and I love the whole school spirit there,” Williams said. “Yale is a great school but Auburn just felt like home to me.”

USA Today reports that Papa John himself responded with an internship offer, free pizza for a year, and a pizza party in her new dorm.

Luckily for Williams, Auburn has a Papa John’s on campus.

“The good thing about Auburn is they have a Papa John’s in their student center on campus so I’ll be there all the time,” Williams said.