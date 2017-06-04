Police search for fugitive after hit-and-run with deputy in Franktown

FRANKTOWN, Colo. – Police are searching for a fugitive after the man crashed with a deputy and ran off, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened Sunday afternoon in the 8000 block of Lost Lake Drive in Franktown.

Police say they attempted to pull over a man with warrants when the suspect sideswiped one deputy vehicle with his truck, police said.

The suspect’s truck rolled over and he got out and fled on foot.

No officers were injured in the crash.

Looking for a white male, multi-color plaid shirt and jeans in Franktown. Was involved in accident with deputy, has warrants. Call if seen. pic.twitter.com/gKwzglAJUi — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 4, 2017

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a multi-color plaid shirt and jeans. Police say he is not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.