Peyton Manning reportedly joins President Trump for round of golf

WASHINGTON, DC — Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was photographed leaving the White House Sunday after reportedly joining President Donald Trump for a round of golf.

Allie Malloy, a White House Producer for CNN, reported that Manning joined President Trump and Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN), the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman, at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, DC.

Peyton Manning and Sen. Corker joined POTUS at Trump Intl Golf Club today. Golf clubs spotted- no word on day's activity from WH. pic.twitter.com/yVPklecYQl — Allie Malloy (@AlliemalCNN) June 4, 2017

A photojournalist for the New York Times said the group was at the golf club for about four and a half hours.

Peyton Manning & Sen. Bob Corker of Tenn. depart the W.H. after President Trump returns from a 4.5 hour outing at Trump National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/TeWn6KjsqO — Al Drago (@Al_Drago) June 4, 2017

Trump wasn’t visible in any of the photos but Reuters confirmed he hit the links with the two-time Super Bowl winner and the senator.

.@Reuters confirms Peyton Manning, @realDonaldTrump and @SenBobCorker played golf today. No word on how they hit on a beautiful DC day — David Shepardson (@davidshepardson) June 4, 2017

“This is Trump’s 23rd golf trip since taking over the White House,” The Hill reported Sunday. “[President Barack] Obama reportedly averaged 41 golf club visits per year as president.”

“Trump National has a beautiful and prestigious setting with magnificent frontage on the Potomac River,” according to the website.

The private club includes “two world class golf courses” as well as “swimming, state of the art indoor and outdoor tennis facilities, a fitness center, and a variety of dining and social events.”