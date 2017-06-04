Meet Capitol Hill’s Good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver would not be the same without Delberta “Lady” Clark. The 84-year-old retiree spends her days “setting up shop” outside the Knights of Columbus Hall on Grant Street, just north of Colfax Avenue. People in the area are familiar with her generosity.

“I’m a jack of all trades,” Lady Clark told FOX31 on Sunday.

Most days for Lady Clark start with a short walk from the front gate of her apartment building to the Knights of Columbus building at 1555 Grant Street.

“They’re happy to have me,” Clark said. “The bishop and all of them come up and shake my hand.”

Leaders at the Knights of Columbus, welcoming Clark with open arms, have given her space in front of their building for several years. On her own, Lady Clark makes it all happen. Items donated to her cause are sold. The proceeds help feed those in need and even provide food for their furry companions.

It all started for Lady Clark shortly after she moved to Capitol Hill in 2014. Back then, the front of the knights’ building left much to be desired.

“It was like a dumping ground here,” Clark explained. “I don’t like trash.”

But what started as a way to simply clean up the trash eventually turned into the well-kept area that can be seen today. With Lady Clark in mind, the knights hired a contractor and construction work was ordered to give her a proper place to continue spreading her kindness and love.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” a Capitol Hill pedestrian said.

Clark, considered a neighborhood staple, hasn’t changed much since her working years filled with long days waiting tables and cleaning houses.

“I’m not giving up,” she said. “I’m just getting started.”

Even in her retirement, her strong work ethic continues. Anyone interested in donating can reach Clark at 303-861-4423.