Man mows lawn with tornado behind him: ‘I was keeping an eye on it’

THREE HILLS, Alberta – A tornado touched down in Canada on Friday – but that wasn’t going to stop one determined husband from finishing his yard work.

Cecilia Wessels snapped a picture of her husband mowing the lawn as the massive funnel cloud spun behind him in the background, the Canadian Press reported.

Man who mowed lawn with tornado behind him says he 'was keeping an eye on it.' Alberta, Canada. https://t.co/cb6JBxG0cd #Tornado #StormHour pic.twitter.com/5BCxS3IwcJ — #StormHour (@StormHour) June 4, 2017

Wessels told the Canadian Press that cutting the grass was on her husband’s to-do list that evening.

She went to take a nap after he started mowing but was awakened by her daughter, who said there was a tornado but she couldn’t get her father to come inside.

In his defense, Theunis Wessels says that the twister really was much farther away than it looked in the picture and it was moving in the opposite direction.

“I was keeping an eye on it,” he promised.