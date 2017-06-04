Denver announces plans to fund convention center expansion

DENVER – We’re getting a better idea of how Denver hopes to pay for the Colorado Convention Center expansion.

In 2015, voters approved $104 million in funding, but the project is expected to cost $233 million.

The city hopes to partner with the tourism industry to fill in the gap by creating a new Tourism Improvement District.

The Denver City Council still needs to approve the plan. The council will start reviewing the TID proposal this week.

If approved, Denver hotels with 50 or more rooms would then vote on whether to impose a one-percent excise tax.