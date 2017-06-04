Dad walks daughter to first day of kindergarten, last day of high school

ALVORD, Texas – As his daughter was preparing to graduate high school, a Texas father was going through old pictures and couldn’t help but get emotional over one picture.

Jason Gayler of Alvord, Texas found a picture of him walking his daughter, Brittany, to school on her first day of kindergarten at 5 years old. It gave him the idea to recreate the moment 13 years later.

Gayler walked his 18-year-old daughter to school on her last day as a senior at Alvord High School and recreated the picture.

“It was very bittersweet walking with him,” Brittany told NBC’s Today. “It’s definitely a moment I’m going to remember forever. When I posted the tweet and going back and forth through the pictures, it just amazes me how fast it goes by. It feels like yesterday that we were taking that first picture.”

my dad walked me to school on my very first day & today he walked me to school on my very last day pic.twitter.com/70RmbI7oQ9 — Brittany Gayler (@BrittanyGayler) May 25, 2017

Brittany posted heartwarming photo on May 25 and it has since gone viral with more than 13,500 retweets and over 60,000 likes.

Jason Gayler, 38, told BuzzFeed that he was “holding back the tears” while walking with his daughter.

“It brings me great joy if we were able to help people think back to that time, even if just for a brief moment, and smile,” Gayler told Today. “I can hope one day when I’m old I can look back at this and smile!”

Brittany plans to attend Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, to play softball and continue her education in the fall.