‘Cones of Fame’: Photographer puts shelter dogs in the spotlight

CHICAGO — One art student’s idea for a cute, colorful photo project is now changing lives — by putting homeless pets in the spotlight.

Erin Einbender, a student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, had been volunteering at no-kill dog rescue called One Tail at a Time since October.

In May, she decided to make the homeless pets the subject of a project in her photography course.

“All the dogs at One Tail at a Time, before they get adopted, get spayed or neutered and they looked so sad in their cones,” Einbender told the Chicago Tribune. “I wanted to empower the dogs and help them get adopted because I know that good photographs help them get noticed.”

“With the help of fellow volunteers I have been decorating cones and taking photos of adoptable rescue dogs. The cones are meant to empower the pups (instead of shaming them) and to educate people on the importance of spaying/neutering,” she wrote on Facebook.

Einbender began the Cones of Fame project and the results were nothing short of fabulous.

Every single dog she photographed got adopted — some after waiting for more than a year!

The photos range from frilly and fancy to just plain funny.

And she isn’t done yet.

She has an art opening June 21 at One Tail at a Time.