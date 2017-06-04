× Allegiant Air offers free services for military members, veterans and their families

DENVER — Allegiant Air recently announced it will begin offering military members, veterans and their families certain services for free on its flights.

“Allegiant proudly supports our U.S. active duty military, retired military veterans, members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents,” the airline states on its website.

Qualifying military personnel and their spouses or dependents are eligible for the following discounts:

Up to three (3) pieces of checked baggage free. Each bag must weigh under 100 lbs.

No charge for oversized checked baggage.

One (1) carry-on bag within Allegiant size limits free.

Free boarding pass printing at the airport.

Free seat assignments, pending availability.

Up to one (1) pet in cabin free.

Active military may board with priority boarding at no charge.

Active military will not be charged a change or cancelation fee due to a change in orders. (To change or cancel an existing reservation active military personnel must contact Customer Care.)

All optional items and services can be added to your itinerary at the airport, officials stated.

Requirements:

Must serve in any United States branch of military service and have qualifying identification.

Must be active personnel; this includes ‘leaves’ while on active duty such as weekend passes, transitioning from one base to another, or temporary duty.

Must show valid active military identification (Uniformed Services ID Card).

Dependents must show a Military Dependent ID Card.

Dependents do not have to travel with the active military personnel to receive the free services.

Read more about the discounts and free services offered here.