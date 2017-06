× Woman killed, man injured in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — One woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run at Broadway and Ellsworth Avenue Saturday morning.

Denver Police said the man and woman were walking when the vehicle hit them.

Investigators said one person was in custody in connection with the crash.

None of the people involved have been identified yet.

This story is developing and it will be updated when we get more information.

39.716578 -104.987480