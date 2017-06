× One toddler shoots another toddler in Colorado Springs, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A toddler shot another toddler in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police said.

It happened in the 4300 block of Driftwood Drive in the area of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

This story was developing. The condition of the toddler who was shot was not known.

