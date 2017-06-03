PHOTOS: Moose calves spotted wandering through suburban JeffCo

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported a rare sighting and smooth transportation of two moose calves that made their way into the suburbs Saturday.

The two twin calves were first spotted in the area near 49th and Ward Road.

At about 2 p.m., the two twin siblings – one male and one female – became separated. The female calf was struck by a car while crossing Ward Road but she wasn’t severely injured.

In order to return the calves to a safer area in the state, The Colorado Division of Wildlife confined the male to the Jordan Lumber back lot where he was tranquilized.

The female was confined to Mt. Olivet cemetery where she was also tranquilized in order to be transported.

Both moose were relocated to an area near South Park and officials report both calves are safe and doing well physically.