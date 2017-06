× Mount Evans Road opens to Summit Lake

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Mount Evans Road to Summit Lake opened for the season Saturday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the road should be open all the way to the top of Mount Evans later next week.

Crews are still clearing deep snow from the highest paved road in North America past Summit Lake. The road takes visitors to an altitude of 14,130 feet.

39.619593 -105.609079