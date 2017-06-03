Moms march against gun violence in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- With crime up across the country, moms in Denver lead the charge against gun violence.

Saturday, dozens took part in a march from the Highlands to Union Station on National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“We are all wearing hunter orange because hunter orange means don’t shoot,” said Colorado State Representative Rhonda Fields.

“It’s a bold color that demands to be seen,” said Jessica Pettigrew, volunteer leader with the Colorado chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Donning bright orange they joined together to make their voices heard.

“We’re wearing it for all of those who were in Theater 9 in Aurora. We’re wearing for all those that were impacted at Columbine … wherever there’s been any kind of gun violence, we’re wearing orange because we want to be noticed and we want to decrease gun violence as well,” Fields said.

“This is about keeping our kids safe and our families safe,” said Pettigrew.

Fields was there, wearing orange, not just as representative but because gun violence affected her family several years ago.

“It really shakes my foundation because my son was murdered due to gun violence. So for me it’s very unsettling that someone would use a gun to take someone else’s life,” she said.

Wyatt Baier, a speaker at the event, is lucky gun violence didn’t take his life.

“I was in the wrong place at the wrong time for trying to do the right thing,” said Baier, who was randomly shot last January when he stepped outside his Denver home.

“It's greatly impacted my life. I was a collegiate gymnast. I tried out for the Olympics in 2012. I was working as a Circe show performer,” he said.

Gun violence, they say, can effect anyone at anytime.

“As soon as you take a gun and point it at a person, the entire paradigm changes,” said Baier.

So as they marched on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, they wanted to be both seen, and heard, asking for everyone to do their part.

“We need to make sure as a state and as a community we do much better in terms of creating recreational opportunities and job opportunities for our youth to keep them from doing desperate things,” Fields said.

“Don’t shoot,” said Baier.

Gun violence takes the lives of nearly 100 people every day in America.

This is the third year people across the country have marched in bright orange on National Gun Violence Awareness Day. They say it’s a way of recommitting to honoring all survivors and to saving lives. ​