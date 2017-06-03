× Firefighters find one man dead while responding to Fort Collins apartment fire

FORT COLLINS — A person was killed in an apartment fire in Fort Collins Saturday afternoon.

The Poudre Fire Authority said it responded to a call just before 1 p.m at 525 East Drake Road. A passerby said there was smoke coming from a unit at the Whispering Pines apartment complex.

Firefighters found a man in the apartment who was dead.

“The first-arriving PFA crew did not see visible signs of smoke from the exterior but made their way to the individual unit,” a statement on the fire authority’s Facebook page said. “They found active fire on the stove; it was extinguished with a pressurized, handheld extinguisher.”

An investigation into what happened was underway.