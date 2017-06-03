Blind man barred from Frontier Airlines flight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Tampa man says he's still in shock after being turned away from a Frontier Airlines flight because he's blind.

Kliphton Miller tried to board the flight May 23 with his 18-month-old granddaughter.

The 44-year-old asked for helping getting on the plane and that's when employees of the Denver based airline began questioning his ability to watch over the child.

Frontier told Miller he would be a liability in the case of an emergency and told him it wasn't against corporate policy to let him board.

"(They) just assume that I can't take care of myself once I'm aboard a flight with my granddaughter," said Miller.

Frontier later acknowledged its error and Miller was able to fly out two days later, free of charge.