A report published by Mayo Clinic is showing two types of skin cancer are on the rise among women.

Though tedious, experts are urging people to start adopting a year-round all-body sunscreen routine.

Mayo Clinic researchers discovered between the year 2000 and 2010 new basal cell carcinoma diagnoses rose 145 percent. New squamous cell carcinoma diagnoses rose 263 percent among women.

