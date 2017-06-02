What is a Poké Bowl?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Poké Bowls are all the rage in LA, and now they've made their way to Denver. Andrew Castillo from Sushi Cup tells us all about Poké Bowls.

Poké is a mix of raw cubes of seafood (usually ahi tuna or salmon) in a soy sauce-based marinaded. It’s often garnished with seaweed, cucumber, avocado, or tobiko, and served over rice or greens. Ubiquitous in Hawaii — you can pick it up at grocery stores or even gas stations — poké is a deconstructed, flavorful version of sushi. It’s also generally healthy, endlessly customizable, and very pretty.