Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many FOX31 News viewers were touched by the story of Arthur Sickler, a Marine veteran who visits Fort Logan Cemetery sometimes three times a day -- to spend time with his late wife, Nancy.

Since our story aired last week, dozens of viewers have gone to the cemetery to meet Arthur, to check on him, to make sure he's doing OK.

And it has finally brought a smile to his face.

FOX31 Photojournalist Jon Martin shows us in the Serving Those Who Serve video above.