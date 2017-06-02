× Smash-and-grab robbery damages Lakewood liquor store

Lakewood, Colo. — A liquor store was badly damaged after a group of suspects rammed a van into the front of the store early Friday morning.

It happened at the Big D Liquor Store near West Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street in Lakewood.

Police said the suspects stole four bottles of alcohol, and then took off northbound on Kipling.

Investigators have not released any description of the suspects. The store had extensive damage to the front of the building and there was broken glass all over the place.

Officers told us this is the second time the store has been burglarized since October.