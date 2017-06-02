Score freebies on National Doughnut Day

DENVER — Friday is National Doughnut Day and to celebrate, several chains and shops will be giving away free doughnuts.

National Doughnut Day has been celebrated since 1938 in honor of the female Salvation Army members, known as “Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut, with a limit of one per person. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free doughnut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday.

Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 — Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017

LaMar’s Donuts: Get a free doughnut with a hole with a coupon/golden ticket. No purchase necessary.

Entenmann’s: The chain s running a National Donut Day sweepstakes from through July 15 with multiple ways to win.

Lora’s Donuts and Bakery Shop: Get a free doughnut at the Englewood store at 11804 E. Oswego St.. Military servicemen and women (active or retired), police and fire get two free regular doughnuts and a small cup of coffee with ID.