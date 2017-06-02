Showdown between Rihanna, Kevin Durant steals show in NBA Finals opener

OAKLAND, Calif. — Forget about the action on the court during Thursday night’s opening game of the NBA Finals, the action was focused on what Rihanna was up to.

Everything the singer did while she watched the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors courtside was given play-by-play coverage.

The presence of the Grammy Award-winning performer even caught the attention of ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, who after a LeBron James dunk during the first quarter said, “I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?”

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 2, 2017

Rihanna is a huge LeBron James fan and was very much into the game.

Warriors fans even got on her when she didn’t sit down while paying tribute to the self-proclaimed king, taking a moment to dab and giving small waves.

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Rihanna and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant engaged in some tension during the game.

A few people accused her of heckling Durant as he tore apart the Cavaliers — and suggested he eyeballed her for it.

While Durant was at the free throw line, Rihanna was year yelling “brick” before Durant shot. After he made both shots, Durant glanced toward the singer.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Late in the game, Durant drilled a three-pointer and before the ball hit the floor, he turned toward Rihanna and gave her a little stare down.

For his part, Durant refused to comment on the alleged exchange during a post-game news conference.

“I’m cool,” he said. “Have fun with that.”

Reporter: "…you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?" KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017

Rihanna said the Game 1 outcome didn’t matter, saying “The king is still the king.”