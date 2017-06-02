× Put your reading skills to the test and become a Broncos Bookworm this summer

DENVER — The Denver Broncos want your kids to become bookworms this summer.

The team has launched a brand new summer reading initiative called the Broncos Bookworms Summer Ready Program.

You can sign your kids up at any Aurora Public Library and pickup a summer reading activity playbook.

You can also download the playbook online.

Kids who read five books before August 15 become a Broncos Bookworm. All reading logs need to be submitted and received by August 21.

Children who finish the program get a certificate, a bookmark, and an invitation to a special reception at the end of the summer.

The reception will be held at Mile High Stadium, the date has not been determined.

If you’re looking for something else to do with the kids this summer, you may want to check out “Story time with Miles.”

Miles the Mascot and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders will read to the kids on the following dates: