× Police search for suspect who intentionally rammed man with his car

THORNTON — Police are searching for a man who intentionally ran his car into a pedestrian on May 27.

An auto-pedestrian incident was called in at about 7:49 p.m. from the area of W. 88th Avenue and Conifer Road.

Officers found a man with severe injuries in the middle of the road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but his condition has not been released.

Police say they have identified the victim but won’t release that information yet.

Witness accounts helped officials determine that the suspect purposely rammed his car into the victim but a motive hasn’t been released.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Justin Max Tafoya, fled the scene but police were able to find his vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call police.