Police search for suspect in Colorado Springs kidnapping

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for the suspect accused of kidnapping a woman on Thursday.

According to Colorado Springs police, a call came in at 10:26 p.m. from a home in the 2600 block of Mason Way. The call reported a possible kidnapping and menacing incident.

Officers determined an adult woman had been kidnapped by a man she personally knew.

Detectives worked through the night and located the uninjured woman at about 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant against the suspect, 24-year-old David Mendoza-Marquez, for felony charges including Second Degree Kidnapping and Menacing.

Police continue to search for Mendoza-Marquez and ask for the public to call authorities with any tips about his whereabouts.