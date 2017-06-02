× Penn State administrators sentenced for failing to report Sandusky molestation

Former Penn State University President Graham Spanier and two other former administrators were sentenced to jail terms Friday for failing to report a 2001 allegation that assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting young boys.

Former Athletic Director Tim Curley and former Senior Vice President for Finance and Business Gary Schultz — who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of child endangerment — also got jail terms followed by house arrest.