Paid parking begins this weekend at Boulder’s Chautauqua Park

BOULDER, Colo. -- A major change is coming to one of Colorado's most popular tourist attractions this weekend.

Starting Saturday, people will have to pay to park at Chautauqua Park in Boulder.

The city is beginning a pilot program in the attempts to deal with a major parking crunch facing the hundreds of thousands of visitors who descend on the park every season.

The park has long been a major attraction with more than 300,000 visitors going there last summer.

The overcrowding has spilled into the neighborhoods, with people parking in front of cars and driveways.

Starting Saturday, the parking will cost $2.50 an hour with no time limit. And there will be a free shuttle bus running from downtown, the University of Colorado and several other stops.

The shuttle with satellite parking will be free on Saturdays and Sundays. It will run every 15 minutes or so depending on traffic and weather.

The average wait will be about 7 1/2 minutes. Dogs will be allowed and there will be a bike rack on front of the bus.