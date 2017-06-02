New online interactive map shows every kind of trail in Colorado

DENVER — The state of Colorado on Friday launched an online map of more than 39,000 miles of trails in the state.

The interactive map gathered every hiking, biking and multiuse trail in Colorado and put it in one location.

The Colorado Trail Explorer was developed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and includes 17,099 trails and 1,431 trailheads.

It also shows 5,683 miles of hiking trails, 6,821 miles of mountain biking trails, 24,906 miles of motorized trails and unpaved roads, and 1,746 miles of paved bike trails.

It’s a key component of Gov. John Hickenlooper’s Colorado the Beautiful initiative.

“Consolidating trail information that traditionally exists in dozens or hundreds of places into a single application makes it easier for Coloradans to find the trail options that might be just beyond their back door or near a favorite destination,” Hickenlooper said.

Trail managers collaborated with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and mapping company Esri to provide data for the project that started two years ago.

Users can search for trails by name or they can pan and zoom to explore trails in the state. The trails and roads are color coded to indicate their primary use.

Work will continue on the map to add more data, particularly related to nonmotorized trails on federal lands. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continuing to work on a mobile app for the Colorado Trail Explorer.