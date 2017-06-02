× Mayors of 5 Colorado cities vow to abide by Paris Agreement despite federal withdrawal

BOULDER, Colo. — Following the federal government’s announcement that the United States will be withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, the City of Boulder independently reaffirmed its dedication to the agreement’s commitments, according to a statement issued by the city on Friday.

“Local action on climate is more important than ever, and we will continue to work with cities throughout Colorado and the nation to lead on climate. Boulder’s Climate Commitment goals set greenhouse gas reduction targets that exceed those outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. We will continue on our path to significantly reduce our city and community emissions,” said Mayor Suzanne Jones.

Since President Trump’s formal declaration of the nation’s withdrawal from the sweeping agreement, mayors from over 80 cities, representing over 40 million Americans, proclaimed their intent to uphold the Paris Agreement goals.

The mayors published an open letter stating, “If the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.”

In Colorado, the mayors of Aspen, Denver, Lakewood and Longmont join Boulder in their pledge to uphold the Paris Climate Agreement.

Governor John Hickenlooper issued a strong rebuke of the decision Thursday, saying “It is a serious mistake to back out of the Paris Accord. This is a historic global agreement between almost every nation on earth to address the single most pressing issue facing humanity. Abandoning this climate deal is like ripping off your parachute when you should be pulling the ripcord.

“America’s greatness has always been demonstrated by our moral leadership. Today, we break ranks with 190 nations who are working together to stop the worst effects of climate change, which the scientific community agrees would devastate the global economy and our planet, and the defense community agrees would destabilize vulnerable nations that have served as breeding grounds for international terrorism.

“The U.S. is letting go the reins of world leadership, allowing other countries like Russia, India, and China to take our seat at the international table. Our economic and technological competitiveness will suffer. Isolationism is not leadership.

“Colorado’s commitment to clean air and clean energy will continue. Clean energy is abundant, home-grown, and creates 21st century jobs for our modern workforce across every part of our state. We renew our commitment to pursue cleaner energy at a lower cost. To do otherwise would be governmental malpractice.”