Man throws cast iron frying pan at mother’s head after board game fight

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A family board game turned violent when a man hit his mother in the head with a frying pan.

On Tuesday, 38-year-old Kurtis Strong was playing a board game with his mother and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Venus Vanessa Camacho, when the two women began to argue, WGNO reports.

Camacho began striking the woman and Strong joined in, grabbing his mother by her neck and throwing her to the ground, where he continued the assault.

Another woman who was in the house at the time intervened and Strong struck her in the chest, deputies said.

Strong then retrieved a cast iron frying pan from the sink and threw it at his mother, striking her in the head.

The other woman told Strong and Comacho that she was leaving to call the police, at which point the pair fled into the woods.

Both were arrested without incident.

Strong’s mother was diagnosed with severe injuries and taken to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment, while the other woman was treated and released for her injuries.

Strong was booked and charged with two counts of aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery by strangulation. He remains in jail without bond.

Camacho was booked into the jail charged on charges of aggravated battery. She remains in jail with her bond set at $25,000.

“It is unimaginable to think that a grown man would physically assault his mother,” said Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal.

“The biblical command to love one’s mother is not a suggestion. It is a commandment that requires an unconditional love for our parents. Thanks, patrol deputies and drug task force detectives, for locating this pair and putting them in jail.”