Man taken into custody after standoff at Lakewood motel

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A man was taken into custody after a standoff at a motel on Friday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Police noticed a stolen vehicle in the parking lot at the West Denver Inn at 7150 W. Colfax Ave.

When police noticed the suspect approaching the vehicle, they tried to make arrest. Instead, the man ran back into his motel room.

The West Metro SWAT team was called in to help police with the situation and there was a heavy police presence in the area.

The man was taken into custody about 11:30 a.m. No injuries were reported. The suspect has not been identified.