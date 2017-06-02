Lyme and Tick-Borne Diseases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Come hear from several tick-borne disease experts from across the country speak at this free, half-day forum on June 3rd, 8:00 am - 12:30 pm at the American Mountaineering Center at 710 10th Street in Golden, CO. The 2nd Rocky Mountain Forum provides an opportunity to learn about the rapidly changing status of Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, risk of exposure here and throughout the US, challenges of diagnosis, and prevention practices. Join us to increase your awareness of the multiple diseases that ticks may transmit that can affect the health and well-being of your family, patients, students and pets.

Experts in the field of ticks and tick-borne diseases from Colorado and beyond will be presenting. For details on speakers and agenda, please visit us at www.coloradoticks.org