Hiking Technology

June 2, 2017

Are you thinking about heading out for a hiking tomorrow? Saturday is National Trails Day. So if you're planning a hike, why not make sure you're equipped with some of the hottest tech tools. Meagan Dorsch from Verizon Wireless shows us some cool tools to take on the next hike in this video report.