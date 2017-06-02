Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What makes a good fruit for beer. Better as a beer, IPA, Cider or Sour? Beer Expert Marty Jones gives us some advice on fruit beers.

Beers made with fruit were once limited to venerable Belgian-styled lambics and sour beers and were made with a just a few kinds of fruit. Craft beer is now in the throes of a fruit beer revolution with a wide range of fruit showing up in previously fruit-free beer styles including IPAs and many others. These new fruit beers have quickly become very popular in Colorado.