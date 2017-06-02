× Denver International Airport Great Hall Project work progresses

DENVER — Officials with Denver International Airport issued an update on the Great Hall Project, an effort to “transform and modernize the terminal experience.”

The airport, which was built 22 years ago, was originally designed to accommodate about 50 million passengers per year.

In 2016, more than 58.3 million passengers passed through the airport.

With those figures in mind, the renovated hall will prepare the terminal to serve more than 80 million passengers per year.

Work to select a partner in renovating the Jeppesen Terminal began in 2015 with a focus on consolidating airline ticket counters, relocating the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints, extending the life of the terminal and redesigning the shopping and dining areas.

According to officials, the Jeppesen Terminal features more than two million square feet of space, and includes passenger ticketing, baggage claim, ground transportation, international arrivals, shops and restaurants, office areas and the TSA security checkpoints.

It’s also the front door to the airport.

The final terms of a development agreement will be sent to the Denver City Council for public consideration this summer.

The agreement will be for 34 years, covering four years of construction and 30 years of operation.