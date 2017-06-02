× Denver Animal Shelter Offers Additional Vaccination Clinics Throughout June

As the number of rabid skunk cases found in Denver and across the metro area continues to increase, Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is offering additional clinics throughout June to help ensure pets are protected.

Rabies is a viral infection that affects the nervous system of humans and other mammals.

If contracted, it is almost always fatal.

Most Colorado rabies cases are found in skunks and bats but rabies can also affect other wildlife, pets and livestock.

The additional vaccination clinics will be offered in June, every Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at DAS (1241 W Bayaud Avenue).

DAS also offers low-cost vaccination clinics every Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 11 a.m. Fees include:

$15 – includes rabies vaccination

$35 – includes rabies, distemper/ parvo and a one-year pet license

$55 – includes rabies, distemper/ parvo and a three-year pet license

$25 – microchip

Due to the number of rabies cases identified in Denver’s Northwest area, a free rabies vaccination and a one-year pet license will be offered on June 17 from 9 to Noon at Cheltenham Elementary School, at 1580 Julian St.

Cats must be in a carrier, dogs on a leash. Visit denveranimalshelter.org for more information.