Dad killed after fight between boys at kindergarten graduation party escalates

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man was shot and killed after what his family said was a graduation party he held for his child and other kindergartners.

Devon Brown was fatally shot Wednesday night in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, WNEP reports.

Brown's wife, Antionette Nimmons, said it was supposed to be a day to celebrate her 6-year-old son's graduation from kindergarten, but instead, it was where she lost her loving husband.

"An altercation between two 6-year-old boys is the reason why I don't have my kid's father with me today," Nimmons said.

Police say 27-year-old Tremaine Jamison shot Brown.

Witnesses said it happened after a fight between the two little boys escalated and the adults got involved.

Until Wednesday, Nimmons had never seen Jamison.

"They both graduated from kindergarten yesterday. His friend is the one who he allegedly gave a black eye too, but he didn't have a black eye. They were just rough playing like boys do," Nimmons said.

Nimmons said all she can do is stay strong for her two children and keep the positive memories of Brown alive.

"He was outgoing, funny, goofy, always the center of attention, always had everybody laughing," Nimmons said.

She also said he was a wonderful father and a role model to other kids in the neighborhood.