× Children report sexual assault by employee at kids’ martial arts studio

DENVER — Two minor children said they were touched inappropriately by a former employee at Otomi Martial Arts in Parker. The suspect was arrested Thursday.

Parker Detectives arrested 20-year-old Jose Hilario Soto at his Denver home on multiple charges including Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Enticement of a Child, False Imprisonment and Assault in the Third Degree.

Detectives learned that Soto occasionally volunteered at Otomi in Parker between March and May 2017, before becoming a paid employee at the studio on May 22.

Soto also occasionally volunteered at Otomi in Aurora over the last three years.

The owners of Otomi Martial Arts have been cooperative with the investigation and Soto is no longer employed by the studio.

Soto was arrested by Parker Police and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Parker Police continue to investigate this incident and will recommend the filing of charges. Authorities aren’t certain these children are the only victims and urge anyone with information to contact local police.