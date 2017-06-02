Advocates criticize Denver’s regulations for public marijuana consumption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver is set to finalize regulations for public marijuana consumption, after voters passed Initiative 300 last November.

Marijuana advocates who helped get it passed don't like what they're seeing. They say the regulations are becoming too restrictive.

Under the regulations any restaurant, event space or music venue that serves alcohol could not have a marijuana themed event unless they suspended their liquor license. That means closing down the bar won't be enough.

Other regulations include:

Requiring signed waivers from patrons

Proper ventilation system

No permits for city parks or Red Rocks

A public hearing about the regulations is coming on June 13.