16th Street walking tour debuts Saturday

DENVER — Historic Denver walking tours are underway and one on the 16th Street Mall debuts Saturday.

The new tour allows guests to learn how 16th Street won the title of Denver’s “Main Street” in the late 1800s, when commercial buildings began moving there from Larimer Street.

The tour will showcase how architectural styles reflect the street’s evolution from historic to contemporary buildings.

The new 16th Street walking tours are Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and go until Oct. 31.

In 2014, Historic Denver launched walking tours to inspire new audiences to engage with the city’s history and introduce participants to local heritage through studying its architecture.

“Historic Denver walking tours provide just the right mix of history, architecture and fascinating stories to bring Denver’s history and personality alive, giving participants a sense of what it felt like to arrive in and live in Denver at the turn of the 20th century,” outreach and tour coordinator Shannon Schaefer said.

Tours run 85 to 90 minutes and cost $15 to $20. Tickets are available at the Historic Denver website.