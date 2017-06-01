Trail Ridge Road is icy but is open for the season

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — Trail Ridge Road through Rocky Mountain National Park opened for the season Wednesday, but because of melting snow, visitors should expect icy conditions.

Park staff are still clearing snow from some areas and expect to open the Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store later this week.

Since weather conditions in the park can change rapidly, officials encourage visitors to call the Trail Ridge Road recorded phone line at 970-586-1222 for updates.

Trail Ridge Road is the highest continuous paved road in the U.S. and historically opens on Memorial Day weekend.

But on May 18 and May 19, a major snowstorm hit the east side of the park, dropping more than 3 feet of snow in lower elevations.

Plow operators faced 8 to 14 feet of snow at higher elevations, hampering efforts to open the road by the holiday weekend.