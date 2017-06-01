Thieves strike Thornton High School baseball team equipment shed, steal expensive new pitching machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Thieves stole thousands of dollars of equipment from the Thornton High School Baseball team, just as parents say the new coach was turning things around with players and the team’s finances for the first time in years.

So they called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help.

The thieves couldn't have hit at a worse time for the team which is in the middle of a rebuilding year.

In fact, they say the two batting machines were key to that rebuilding process.

The baseball program has made big strides this year thanks in part to assistant coach Mike Miller who came out of retirement after 50 years of coaching.

To help his son, head coach Jeremy Miller, teach players from the ground up.

"You just have to be willing to invest upfront and hope that it pays off long term," said Jeremy Miller who's also a Thornton High School teacher.

But this week someone broke into a locked storage shed next to their baseball field and stole equipment including the two pitching machines each worth thousands of dollars.

"We started the year in the negative,” said JV baseball player Caleb Batts. “And we just built it up from there and we really turned it around but this just sets us back so far it really hurts the program."

The variable speed pitching machines teach players to react faster to a variety of pitchers.

The coach and his father have spent some of their own money to buy equipment like batting cage nets and the pitching machines themselves.

"Climbed some big hurdles and then have this happen you know so we're really looking to make some modifications to secure the facility,” said the head coach.

Parents tell us off-camera the coaches have made huge strides with the players for the first time in the program's many years.

They were hoping to build a more secured equipment shed and make more improvements to the field when this happened.

If you’d like to help replace the machines they’ve started a GoFundMe page