SpaceX rocket taking CU-built research projects to International Space Station

BOULDER, Colo. — Biomedical research projects built by researchers at the University of Colorado-Boulder begin their trip to the International Space Station Thursday afternoon, university officials announced.

The experiments will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at about 3:55 p.m. MT. and carried to the ISS on the company’s Dragon spacecraft.

Falcon 9 and Dragon on Pad 39A at @NASAKennedy. Weather is 70% favorable for today’s 5:55 p.m. EDT, 21:55 UTC launch. pic.twitter.com/lQKQHluPcE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 1, 2017

One project will study how stem cells react to microgravity — something that could help researcher fight heart disease here on Earth.

The second project will study the loss of bone density in space, using rodents. The experiment will test a new drug designed to not only block loss of bone but also to rebuild it, officials stated.

The two payloads were developed by BioServe Space Technologies, a research center within the Ann and H.J Smead Department of Aerospace Engineering, according to a statement released by CU.

“We have a solid relationship with SpaceX and NASA that allows us to regularly fly our flight hardware to the International Space Station,” said BioServe Director Louis Stodieck. “The low gravity of space provides a unique environment for biomedical experiments that cannot be reproduced on Earth, and our faculty, staff and students are very experienced in designing and building custom payloads for our academic, commercial and government partners.”

Both undergraduate and graduate CU-Boulder students are involved in all aspects of BioServe research efforts, said Stodieck.