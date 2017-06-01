Problem Solvers Investigation: disgraced eye doctor, wife sued by former patient

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The former chairman of Colorado’s Optometry Board is being sued by a former patient for sexual harassment.

FOX31 is not naming the female plaintiff but her lawsuit alleges that on Dec. 22, 2015, “While plaintiff was seated in an examination chair and undergoing an eye examination where her sight and mobility was restricted by equipment used in the examination, Defendant Paul Conkling aggressively began to grab, grope, and kiss Plaintiff against her wishes.

Defendant Paul Conkling also made several lewd and degrading sexual remarks directed at Plaintiff.”

“We know he`s done this to other women, and he has now denied it,” said attorney Pamela Maas, who filed the lawsuit with attorneys Greg Gold and Ross Pulkrabek.

Paul Conkling’s optometry license was revoked in February after state investigators with the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) determined Dr. Conkling engaged in sexual misconduct with at least ten patients and four co-workers dating back to 1985.

The Problem Solvers first reported in April of 2016 that Conkling’s license had been suspended after the state received three patient complaints alleging sexual harassment.

The lawsuit also names Conkling’s wife Anita Conkling and accuses the couple of engaging in fraud because Dr. Conkling did a Quitclaim Deed to put the couple’s then house in her name only.

They now live in a Colorado Springs Condominium that is only listed under Anita’s name.

“In Colorado it`s against the law to fraudulently transfer your property,” said Attorney Pamela Maass, who filed the lawsuit against the Conkling’s.

Maass believex the couple is trying to hide Paul Conkling’s assets in case he’s held liable for the lawsuit.

That’s a claim Anita Conkling denied when questioned by the Problem Solvers, “First of all he (Paul Conkling) won`t lose a lawsuit, but the other part is there was absolutely nothing. If we were hiding assets we would`ve hid the bigger assets.”

Anita Conkling wouldn’t specify what she meant by “bigger assets” but emphatically denied her husband ever committed sexual misconduct against any of his patients, “My husband has always been kind, generous, very professional. I don`t know anything of what you`re talking about but that is absolutely not the case.”

Documents from the Department of Regulator Agencies, used to justify the revocation of Dr. Conkling’s medical license, tell a different story.

In a final order from the Board of Optometry it states Dr. Conkling admitted he would “pick out unhappy, adult female patients who he had worked with ‘a long time’ and had sexual contact with at least ten former or current patients and has dated at least four members of his staff; and his current wife is a former patient.”

The lawsuit against the Conkling’s also references a letter Paul Conkling wrote to the state Optometry Board in April of 2016 admitting “He had extra-martial intimate relationships with two patients, one of whom became his wife, Defendant Anita Joseph Conkling.”

The Problem Solvers asked Anita Conkling if she recalled any of her husband’s confessions of sexual misdeeds to state investigators and she replied, “Absolutely not. I don’t know where that is coming from. That is something that was leaked by some other person, that was never in any state documents.”

When the Problem Solvers asked Paul Conkling about the allegations in the lawsuit he would only say, “I have nothing to say to you other than there`s no truth to it.”

That’s quite different from the response Conkling gave us a year ago when we confronted him after his license had been suspended.

At that time he said, “I`m paying the price. I’ve made mistakes and I’m paying the price,” before adding, “I meant no harm” when asked what he wanted the women who filed the complaints to know.

The attorneys who are suing the Conkling’s said they know other victims exist and hope those women will come forward. “If these women want to share their story, I think it would help so the truth could come out,” said attorney Pamela Maass.

The lawsuit also alleges that Dr. Conkling called the plaintiff last year and asked her to drop her original complaint with the state. The plaintiff’s attorneys insist it was an intimidation tactic that failed. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.