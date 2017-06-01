President Trump, Hillary Clinton revive campaign feud with Twitter jabs

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton engaged in a Twitter skirmish Wednesday night that saw the president revive his “Crooked Hillary” moniker.

The flashback to the vitriolic 2016 campaign began earlier in the day when Clinton blamed numerous factors for her stunning election loss at Recode’s Code Conference.

The Democratic Party nominee said she “inherited nothing” from the Democratic National Committee and accused the media of endlessly fanning the flames of her email scandal.

She ticked off other factors, including former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of the investigation into her private email server and the spread of “fake news” on social media.

Trump pounced on Clinton’s comments.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Clinton, in turn, took the opportunity to jab Trump for his late-night tweeting.

“People in covfefe houses shouldn’t throw covfefe,” she tweeted.

The president’s son then got in the action.

“What house is he in again??? That’s what I thought. You’re trying too hard,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted.

At Wednesday’s conference, one of the moderators brought up “covfefe” — a typo that took on a life of its own after Trump tweeted a few minutes after midnight: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

The tweet has since been deleted.

Clinton was asked what she thought the word meant.

“I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians,” she replied, to laughter from the audience.