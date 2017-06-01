× New CSU research institute named for horse veterinarian

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A longtime veterinarian and researcher who specializes in horses will soon have a state-of-the-art research facility at Colorado State University named after him.

The school in Fort Collins will hold a groundbreaking on June 2 for the C. Wayne McIlwraith Translational Medicine Institute.

The $65 million facility will be located next to CSU’s Diagnostic Medicine Center.

The school says the institute promises medical innovations by harnessing the body’s healing powers to help animals and people suffering from a wide range of disease. Facility completion is expected in late fall 2018.

McIlwraith built a clinical and research enterprise in orthopaedic medicine for horses during nearly 40 years at CSU.

Many of McIlwraith’s findings regarding the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of equine joint injury and disease have been translated into orthopedic advancements for people – the succession known as “translational medicine.”

McIlwraith grew up in New Zealand, and according the CSU, developed a love of racehorses as a boy, when he snuck off to the track against his mother’s wishes.

Philanthropists John and Leslie Malone provided $42.5 million for the facility.

Princess Abigail K. Kawananakoa of Hawaii, a direct descendant of the Hawaiian royal family and a breeder of racing American Quarter Horses, donated the institute’s naming gift of $20 million.