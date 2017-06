Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Krush the cat had been stuck in a Lakewood tree for 5 days.

His owners tried everything to get him down.

Finally, they reached an Arborist, who specializes in tree rescues, and the Problem Solvers reached out to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Together, the 2 experts were eventually able to coax the 3-year-old into a bag and safely back home. FOX31 reporter Greg Nieto reports.