Kids and families can fish for free in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Kids and their families can fish for free in Denver on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4.

Free fishing is available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Washington Park and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Confluence Park.

Washington Park is located at 701 Franklin Street. The fishing event is in the creek behind the Wash Park Recreation Center.

Confluence Park is located at 2250 15th Street.

The fishing event is open to the public and fishing licenses will not be required because it falls during Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s “Free Fishing Weekend.”

Fishing equipment and bait will be provided for youth participants and their families, but organizers encourage participants who own fishing equipment to bring it with them.

Participants do not need to register or RSVP.

Denver Park Rangers offer other free fishing programs at lakes and ponds throughout the city all summer long, including drop-in fly fishing lessons and bass fishing classes for everyone from beginners to pros. Check out denvergov.org/ParkRangers for current schedules.