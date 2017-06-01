Hot off the grill: Chimichurri Tri-Tip and Burnt Carrots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Natalie Schwab, the culinary demonstrator for Johnson & Wales University, shows us how to make Chimichurri Tri-Tip and Burnt Carrots.

Fresh ingredients are provided by Tony's Meats and Market.

Chimichurri Tri-Tip

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh flat leaf parsley, rough chopped

1 bunch cilantro, rough chopped

5 leaves fresh basil, rough chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

8 cloves fresh garlic, minced (can be from a jar)

1/8 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

the juice of 2–3 limes

1 2–3 pound Tri-Tip

Method

To create the chimichurri sauce, place all of the ingredients with the exception of the beef into a blender and blend until smooth. Place half in a bowl and reserve for later.

To prepare the tri-tip, place it into a 9 x 13" baking dish and cover with chimichurri marinade. Massage the marinade into the beef, cover with plastic and allow to sit in the refrigerator for 2–4 hours.

Once the beef has marinated, place it on a medium-high grill and cook for 10–15 minutes per side depending on the size of the tri-tip. Cook until desired temperature. I recommend no more than medium.

Remove the beef from the grill and allow to rest about 10 minutes. Slice into pieces and serve with the reserved chimichurri sauce.

Argentine Burnt Carrots

Ingredients

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ cup olive oil

salt and pepper

8 medium carrots, peeled and quartered

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 small bunch parsley, chopped

6 ounces goat cheese

Method

To make the vinaigrette, pour the vinegar into a small bowl and whisk in 5 tablespoons of olive oil, season with salt and pepper.

Toss the cut carrots in a separate bowl with some olive oil, thyme, salt and pepper.

Heat the grill to high, and place the carrots directly on the grill, make sure they are in a single layer so they get a good char on them. About 3–5 minutes, flip the carrots with a spatula and continue to cook 2–3 more minutes.

Transfer the carrots from the grill onto a platter and finish with the vinaigrette, and crumbled goat cheese. Serve and enjoy!