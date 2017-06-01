Governor signs move over bill honoring fallen trooper Cody Donahue into law

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Gov. John Hickenlooper signed a bill into law on Thursday that honors Colorado State Patrol trooper Cody Donahue and increases fines for drivers who do not move over for first responders.

Donahue was killed after being hit by a food truck while investigating an accident on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 25 in Castle Rock in November.

The Donahue Family honors their loved one with this legislation. Trooper Donahue was killed by a driver that failed to Move Over last year. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) June 1, 2017

Hickenlooper signed the Move Over for Cody Act at the Colorado State Patrol’s Castle Rock office where Donahue was based out of.

The law strengthens the penalties against drivers who do not move over for law enforcement, nonemergency and utility workers, and tow truck drivers.

Drivers who fail to move over and injure another person can be charged with a Class 1 felony. If a person dies, the driver could face a Class 6 felony charge.

Noe Gamez-Ruiz, who is alleged to have hit and killed Donahue, had room to move to another lane but did not, according to court records.

The move over enforcement was sparked by the deaths Donahue and trooper Jamie Jursevics.

Donahue was a father of two and had been with the Colorado State Patrol for 11 years. Jursevics was survived by her husband and 8-month-old daughter.